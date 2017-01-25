Human trafficking arrests hit record high in 2016

FILE

ATLANTA - An increased focus on human trafficking has resulted in record-high arrest numbers in 2016. Southern Regional Communications Director for U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Bryan Cox said the 1,952 arrests are "results that speak for themselves".

"This is absolutely one of our highest priorities," Cox said.

Those arrests uncovered more than 400 victims over the last year.

"These individuals have been treated so poorly for so long that they don't trust anyone," Cox said.

Those arrests numbers are just for human trafficking and don't include human smuggling operations. Cox said there's often confusion. Smuggling occurs when people pay someone to smuggle them across the border. In cases of human trafficking, force, fraud, or coercion occurs.

"It's modern day slavery, to use a blunt term," Cox said. "The traffickers use fear as a means of control and because many of the people are in the country unlawfully, they don't seek help."

Traffickers often coach victims to lie about age, identity, and relationships when approached by law enforcement. Child victims are often prevented from attending school or other activities where they might be discovered by authorities. Victims often lie about being victims.

"One of the greatest things we have to overcome is getting them to cooperate with us," Cox said.

It's why Cox said ICE has adopted a victim-centered approach to human trafficking.

Victims are eligible for a U Visa, provided they work with authorities in the prosecution case. Cox said that cooperation is vital to making a case against traffickers.

"It's critical, because they have the first hand experience," he said. "Proving that this is an individual that has been held against their will and forced to do things against their will is central."

"Local law enforcement, in most cases, are the ones who are on the ground and are going to encounter this first," Cox said. "If you're responding to a call that looks like a prostitution, look for the signs of human trafficking. Rather than accepting something at face value, take a harder look."

More than a dozen Atlanta area police departments will be getting that training in person on Jan. 30 in downtown Atlanta. ICE, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney General's Office will brainstorm and train together to come up with the best way to tackle human trafficking in 2017.

