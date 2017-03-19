WXIA
Close

Human trafficking suspect in court on Friday: Top 5 stories for this week

Your top 5 stories for next week

Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:55 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

Here are five stories that we're following for you this week at 11Alive:

1. Confirmation hearings are expected to begin Monday for Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

2. Spring officially begins at 6:28 am on Monday.

3. The new city of South Fulton is holding its inaugural municipal elections on Tuesday, where voters will elect their first mayor and city council.

4. Former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue will appear before a Senate committee on Thursday in his first step toward confirmation as President Trump’s secretary of agriculture.

5. A court hearing is set for Friday for Kenndric Roberts, the man facing multiple charges of false imprisonment and trafficking.

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

