These donations will make pets safer in Clayton County

Pets of Clayton County have a reason to feel safer thanks to the Human Society of Clayton County.

House fires are one of the most devastating things that can happen to a family. People and property aren’t the only ones that can be affected by it. Almost half a million pets are affected by the disastrous effects of fires annually. Sadly, thousands of beloved pets will meet an unfortunate end.

Many of these deaths are as a result of smoke inhalation.

Some help is now on the way.

Fourteen animal oxygen masks are being donated to Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services courtesy of the humane society. This will provide an oxygen mask for each fire station in Clayton County.

The animal oxygen masks provided to fire stations can help prevent fatal outcomes and save more furry lives.

On Tuesday, January 10, the kits will be presented to the Clayton County Fire Chief and firefighters will demonstrate the use of the masks on a canine.

