Hundreds of people showed up to buy auctioned items after Diane McIver was shot to death.

Between six and seven hundred people showed up to slain business woman Diane McIver's estate auction this past weekend.

Almost everything from her home was sold.

Some of the higher sought items included purses and handbags that sold for $1,000 each and several furs that sold for as high as $2,000. Those cannot hold a candle to to a pair of diamond studded earrings worth $17,000. And even that was dwarfed by a large diamond necklace that sold for $28,000.

McIver was the president of Corey Airport Services who was killed after being shot while riding in a Ford Expedition near Piedmont Park this past September. Atlanta attorney and husband Claud "Tex" McIver was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter.

