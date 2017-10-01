Hurricane Irma, Maria injured arriving Sunday night at Dobbins

Members of the Georgia State Defense Force off-load evacuated patients transported to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. U.S. Air Force photo/Don Peek

MARIETTA, GA. - More than 100 injured victims from the Caribbean from hurricanes Irma and Maria will arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on Sunday night, joining more than 200 others that have already arrived at the base.

According to the base, the group also includes medical personnel from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dobbins is serving as a federal center for patient reception as part of the national disaster medical system.

Dobbins is also a support base for hurricane relief operations in partnership with FEMA.

The patients will be transported to local hospitals for continuing treatment. Medical facilities volunteer to join the national disaster medical system.

PHOTOS: Hurricane injured arrive at Dobbins





Air Force and FEMA aircraft continue arriving at Dobbins to pick up medical equipment and relief supplies.



