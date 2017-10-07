Hurricane Nate could impact Atlanta airport travelers

Travelers work their way through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (Photo: Barry Williams/Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Hurricane Nate is already making its presence felt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as both Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines say some flights may be disrupted.

So far, no flight cancellations have been announced, but Southwest service to New Orleans, Panama City and Pensacola, Fla., may be delayed or disrupted.

Delta service to Baton Rouge, La.; Destin and Pensacola, Fla.; Gulfport and Jackson Miss.; Mobile, Ala.; and New Orleans and Lafayette, La., may be delayed.

Delta has issued a travel waiver for eight destinations from Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle to allow customers to make one-time changes to their itinerary without incurring a fee.

