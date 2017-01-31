I-85 wrong way driver charged with homicide

Joshua Boone was charged iwth vehicular homicide after police say he drove the wrong way on I-85, crashed into a vehicle, and killed the driver.

Police say a 23-year-old man was drunk when drove the wrong way on I-85 and crashed into another car. He's now charged with homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree.

A spokesman for Gwinnett County Police said Joshua Boone, of Syracuse, New York, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-85 just after 3:00 Monday morning. Just north of the Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police say Boone crashed into a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Kippy Glover.

Glover died at the scene. His passenger, a 23-year-old female from Las Vegas, was seriously injured. She was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center.

Boone was transported with minor injuries. After medical treatment, he was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree, causing serious injury by motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI, and reckless driving.

Bond for Boone was set at $53,800.

