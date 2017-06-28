Incident report details what lead up to viral APD arrest video

ATLANTA - Steel wool was found on the man arrested in a now viral video recorded in downtown Atlanta. Officers on patrol said they noticed Ricky Williams pushing something inside what looked like a glass pipe while he was sitting in an area known to them for illegal drug activity.

An 11Alive investigation has uncovered more information about what happened before and after an Atlanta Police Department officer was captured on camera hitting Williams several times during his arrest.

That officer is Quinton Green, a four-year member of the force. Green and three other officers were in the area of 48 Broad St. SW on June 22 when one of the officers said they noticed Williams "pushing an item inside a small glass pipe," Officer Green wrote in the incident report.

Green reported that Williams made a "sudden jump" when he noticed the officers and closed his hands. When asked to put his hands behind his back, Williams reportedly did not move. When another officer tried to forcibly place Williams' arms behind him, he "dropped to the ground and started swinging his arms and kicking wildly," Green wrote.

He said he observed this from a vehicle and got out of the vehicle after Williams rolled on his stomach, still not allowing officers to place both handcuffs on him. Green said he tried to place Williams' arms behind him but could not.

That's when Officer Stephen Camille dry stunned him. Camille writes in his report that he used his Taser because of his fear that the crowd that had gathered would become more angry and uncontrollable the longer the arrest lasted.

"I deployed my city issued Taser and dry stun Mr. Williams on his lower back one time while simultaneously issuing verbal commands for him to put his hands behind his back. Mr. Williams refused to obey and continued to physically resist. I again deployed a secondary dry stun to Mr. Williams lower back with my city issued taser. The dry stun had not effect on Mr. Williams," Camille wrote.

By this time, someone affiliated with Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta was recording the arrest of a cell phone.

Green delivered the first two "closed fist strikes" to Williams' rib cage. "Each time I advised Mr. Williams to place his hands behind his back," Green wrote. He said Williams was unfazed by the strikes.

More of Green's "closed fist strikes" followed, this time to the face. They were reportedly accompanied with requests for Williams to place his hands behind his back.

Officers were eventually able to get Williams handcuffed to the front. He was arrested and taken to the hospital. The officers reported Williams received cuts and other minor injuries from the arrest. Green also noted that Williams had a swollen eye that "appeared to be an old injury" and said "there was no fresh bruising or scraping to the skin."

Williams' mug shot shows he has a swollen left eye.

Officers Camille and Henry both reported minor injuries from the arrest.

Neither the glass pipe nor any drugs were found on Williams or at the scene. Officer Green recovered steel wool, an item used in crack pipes.

Both officers Camille and Green wrote in their incident reports that they believed Williams was concealing the drug during the altercation and at one point appeared to have swallowed something that he was holding in his right hand.

His only charge was misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement. The arrest is under review by APD internal affairs and Officer Green is on administrative leave.

11Alive is Holding the Powerful Accountable and has requested more information from Atlanta Police Department about Officer Green's history at the department.

Earlier this year, he was the subject of a complaint from a man who said Green falsely arrested him. It was reviewed by the Atlanta Citizen Review board but was not sustained. The board found the arrest to be justified.

