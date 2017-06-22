Indictment: Babysitter got high before causing infant's death

(Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

MCDONOUGH, Ga. – A Henry County grand jury indicted a Stockbridge woman after she allegedly got high while babysitting an infant and indirectly caused the child's death.

Keanna Keys, 34, was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and possession of alprazolam in connection to the incident. A police investigation found Keys had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax before co-sleeping with the baby on a couch.

On March 30, police arrived at a home on Spring Street in Stockbridge after getting a report of an unresponsive baby. First responders arrived and rushed 2-month-old Madelyn Roberts to Henry County Medical Center, but she was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, Keys, who also goes by the name of Keanna Dover, had been babysitting the child before she died. Keys was a friend of Roberts' mother.

