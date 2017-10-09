Infant's remains found in woods near where preemie went missing: Here's what we know

Over the weekend, volunteer searchers found the remains of an infant under a log wrapped in a blue blanket. A memorial now stands not far from the Covington home of where a 2-week-old baby was reported missing Saturday.

While officials await an autopsy report to confirm whether those remains are Caliyah McNabb's, the 2-week old preemie's father is in police custody for a probation violation and has not been charged.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, but until more information is released, specifically the identity of those remains, here are four things to know about the case.

What happened, and when?

SATURDAY

5 A.M. -- The parents of Caliyah McNabb, Chris McNabb and Courtney Bell, feed and change their 2-week-old preemie. This is the last time they reported seeing her.

10 A.M. -- Courtney Bell and Chris McNabb report Caliyah missing from their home at Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington Saturday morning. Authorities begin to search for the newborn.

PREVIOUS | Search continues for missing 2-week-old infant

SUNDAY

3:55 P.M. -- A group of volunteers find the body of an infant in the woods, in the same area where Chris and Courtney reported their daughter missing. Police ramp up their search for Chris McNabb, who, at this point, was wanted for a probation violation. Authorities also wanted to question him on the disappearance of Caliyah.

7:40 P.M. -- Chris McNabb is apprehended at a gas station car wash off Highway 36 after someone there called 911.

Do we know for sure body found is of Caliyah McNabb?

Not for certain. While family did say it belonged to the missing 2-week-old, authorities are awaiting an autopsy from The Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a positive identification. The autopsy will also determine the cause of the child's death.

Who is Chris McNabb and why was he arrested?

Authorities after the body was discovered, Newton County Deputy Capt. Keith Crum said that Chris McNabb fled a vehicle on foot. McNabb was described as a "person of interest," and Crum said that he was wanted on a probation violation out of Bartow County for alleged burglary.

PHOTOS | Chris McNabb mugshots

Authorities later found McNabb at a gas station car wash after someone there called 911, saying he was "acting kind of crazy."

RELATED | 911 caller: Father of baby found dead in woods ‘acting kind of crazy'

"He was attempting to make an escape," Crum said. "He was running but the units were able to intercept him and arrest him."

According to records from the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, McNabb has been arrested numerous times in that county. In 2007 he was jailed on 16 counts, including 3 counts of burglary, 5 counts of theft by taking, 4 counts of criminal trespass, 3 counts of criminal damage to property and one count of entering an automobile to commit a theft.

In 2011 and earlier this year, he was arrested on probation violation.

Have any charges been filed?

No. Currently, Chris McNabb is being held for probation violation. On Monday, authorities said they were finished interviewing McNabb, but he remained in custody.

Courtney Bell has also made a statement to authorities and is not considered a person of interest, authorities have said. Investigators will likely wait for the autopsy to determine a cause of death and recommend charges.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 11Alive app now.

© 2017 WXIA-TV