Darrell Plank

A firefighter injured while battling a house fire in central Georgia on Saturday has died, friends and family confirm.

According to Macon County Fire Chief Micah Kauffman, Darrell Plank died Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m. as a result of head injuries he received while responding to a house fire in Montezuma, Ga.

"Darrell has went on to his eternal reward!" family said in a statement. "So many questions in our hearts but we serve a mighty God that knows even though we don't understand."

Thank you all for your prayers and support! Please continue to pray for the family."

The 30-year-old volunteer firefighter served the Macon County Fire Department for 12 years, beginning when he was just 18 years old. He leaves behind a wife and 5 children.

Those who want to support the family can visit their GoFundMe account.

Chief Kauffman said a procession of fire trucks escorted Plank's body back to Macon County Wednesday morning.

Visitation for the fallen firefighter will be held on Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Montezuma Mennonite Fellowship Hall. His funeral will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Perry, Ga. starting at 1300 Washington Street.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV