Inmate escapes from hospital room, still at large

GAINESVILLE, GA - An inmate from Lumpkin County escaped from his hospital room Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to the sheriff's office.

Steven Smith, 27, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for an emergency medical procedure. At 2:00 a.m., officers were notified that Smith had escaped from his hospital room.

In a joint effort between Lumpkin Co. Sheriff's Office and other agencies, officers began searching for the inmate in the surrounding area of the medical center but were unable to find him.

Smith was being held for multiple felony charges including possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and sale, manufacture, etc., of certain controlled substances.

New warrants for Smith's arrest are being sought at this time.

