WXIA
Close

Inmate gets happy news during during prison program graduation

Tim Darnell , WXIA 4:31 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

ATLANTA – An inmate graduating from a Department of Corrections’ program last Friday got some good news during his graduation ceremony.

Kenneth Geiger, who was graduating from a special prison program, was told during the ceremony that he had been granted parole.

Geiger was paroled after serving 19 months of a two-year sentence for several Paulding County convictions, including theft, burglary and motor vehicle theft. 

Geiger was among more than 60 inmates graduating from Lee State Prison’s first “Evidence-Based Program” graduation. He left prison on parole on Monday. 

The two-year program is designed to determine training and programming for offenders. GED and welding program graduates also were recognized. Several inmates graduated from more than one program. 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories