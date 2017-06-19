Inmate gets happy news during during prison program graduation

IMAGE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

ATLANTA – An inmate graduating from a Department of Corrections’ program last Friday got some good news during his graduation ceremony.

Kenneth Geiger, who was graduating from a special prison program, was told during the ceremony that he had been granted parole.

Geiger was paroled after serving 19 months of a two-year sentence for several Paulding County convictions, including theft, burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Geiger was among more than 60 inmates graduating from Lee State Prison’s first “Evidence-Based Program” graduation. He left prison on parole on Monday.

The two-year program is designed to determine training and programming for offenders. GED and welding program graduates also were recognized. Several inmates graduated from more than one program.

