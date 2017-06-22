Inmates who saved deputy's life react to social media responses

The Polk Co. inmates who saved a deputy after he passed out during work detail are somewhat of an international sensation.

Since 11Alive first published the story, it has traveled across not only the United States, but the entire world. News outlets from as far away as Norway and Germany have shared the story.

On Thursday, the six inmates -- nicknamed "The Marvelous Six" by one fan -- got a chance to read the wonderful comments and commendations they have been receiving from all over.

These inmates could have escaped after an officer collapsed. Instead, they helped save his life https://t.co/pAgHiU52eW — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2017

They could have taken his gun and fled in his van, but they didn't. They saved his life https://t.co/9AD0CQRWIV — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2017

HEROIC: Georgia inmates rescue Polk County officer who collapsed. https://t.co/4Fcbj70PEi pic.twitter.com/pgSuKQaurQ — News4JAX (@wjxt4) June 20, 2017

6 inmates in Polk County, Georgia are being celebrated for saving correctional officer who passed out https://t.co/uyYe6GqMiG pic.twitter.com/LAcB4qbXY1 — The Root (@TheRoot) June 21, 2017

US inmates who saved guard's life to have sentences cut https://t.co/igNUOBuunu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 21, 2017

"It wasn't about who is in jail and who wasn't. It was about a man going down, and we had to help him." https://t.co/ZNQkBdG6CY — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 22, 2017

They were surprised to hear about the attention their act of kindness has garnered.

"It is really surprising," said Greg Williams. "We really just did what we thought was best. For everything to be reacting like this it is kind of amazing."

Joshua Bollen added, "It makes me feel good. It is a lot of folks from all over the world like you said thanking us for what we did. A quick decision could get so many compliments and comments, instead of grief."

The inmates said they didn't even considering running when the deputy monitoring them collapsed under the bright sun.

"Not one of us," Bollen said. "You know, now after everything went down we were cutting up going, 'Ah man,' but we were so worried about the officer when he went down that not once did one of us ever think about running."

The men said they just wanted to serve their sentences and walk out of jail. The sheriff has said those sentences will be reduced after their good deeds.

In light of the recent events that led two other Georgia inmates to kill two correctional officers in an attempt to escape, these inmates hope their story shows that there's always something good that counteracts the bad.

People continue to show their support and commending the inmates for saving the deputy's life.

