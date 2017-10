11Alive wants to see who has the scariest haunted house in the area!

First up, we sent digital journalists Joe Floccarri (he's the one behind the camera) and Lindsey Basye (she's the brave soul in front of it) to Folklore Haunted House in Acworth.

Click the video above to see the full tour!

Only have a couple of minutes? Check out the best screams below:





© 2017 WXIA-TV