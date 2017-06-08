Interim Morehouse College President Bill Taggart has died

According to a statement released by The Morehouse College Board of Trustees, Interim President William J. "Bill" Taggart has passed away.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Interim President William J. "Bill" Taggart, a beloved colleague, father and friend. For the past two years, Bill devoted himself wholeheartedly to Morehouse College. We are eternally grateful for his loyal support, counsel, and the leadership he provided to students, faculty, and alumni. Throughout his tenure, Bill had a positive impact on Morehouse College and the Greater Atlanta business community. He leaves behind a long legacy of compassion, integrity and devotion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Taggart only recently became interim president in April of this year. No information of funeral arrangements have been shared at this time.

Public figures have began expressing their condolences.

City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms called him an "incredible leader and even better father and friend."

"An Atlanta native, Howard University graduate, and accomplished professional, President Taggart's willingness to lead during the most challenging times has been greatly admired and appreciated. May we forever honor his life and memory by leading and working together unselfishly in humility and strength."

