Intruder points gun in woman's face during home invasion

Photo shows Cleveland Road in Athens. Not exact location of home. (Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

ATHENS, GA. - Just after midnight Tuesday morning, three people armed with guns kicked in the backdoor of a home and forced the residents to the ground.

The crime happened at a home on Cleveland Road. Three people were inside the house.

A woman who lived in the home told Athens-Clarke County Police that she was in the kitchen about to go out the back door when the glass shattered and a hand came through the broken window and unlock the door.

She said three black males entered her home, put a gun in her face and forced her to the floor. While on the floor, she said one of the intruders put the gun to her neck.

Police said all three males were armed with revolvers and wore gloves as they rummaged through the home.

Although she was not physically injured, police said cash and property were stolen.

No arrests have been made.





