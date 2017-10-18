Gainesville man arrested for repeated child molestation acts

HALL COUNTY –A Gainesville man is under arrest for sexual contact with a minor Wednesday morning.

Russell Spangler Lowery, 53, was arrested on outstanding warrants on October 17.

In a release sent to 11Alive, Sheriff’s Investigators report they obtained warrants for his arrest after an investigation revealed that over a two-year period, from 2014 - 2016, Lowery had repeated sexual contact with a minor child.

Lowery is currently booked into the Hall County Jail, where he awaits first appearance.

He is facing Aggravated Child Molestation Aggravated Sodomy Sexual Battery (felony) Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

This case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

