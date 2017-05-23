Investigation: Substitute teacher viewed 'naked women' on classroom computer in front of students

(Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A DeKalb County substitute teacher is under investigation after he admitted to watching a pornographic movie during class.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, the sub, who 11Alive is not identifying because he has not been charged with a crime, was filling in for a class at Montgomery Elementary in April when the incident happened. The situation first came to the attention of police after a concerned parent came forward with information.

On April 21, according to a police report, the parent said their 9-year-old son walked up to the teacher's desk to ask to go to the restroom and saw "naked women" on the computer screen. According to the report, the teacher "did not have any reaction to him seeing the computer and continued watching," even after three other students also reportedly saw the screen.

That night, the child told his parents what happened, who then contacted school administration. However, according to the parent, school officials would not give any more information about the incident except to say the teacher in question would not be teaching at Montgomery Elementary any longer.

The parent, whom 11Alive is not identifying because they spoke on condition of anonymity, is quoted in the police report saying they went to the DeKalb County Board of Education to try to get more information from officials, but was again told that no one could speak on the matter. All officials would say was that "protocol was followed."

In a separate conversation with the parent, referenced in the report, the school's principal did say the substitute teacher admitted to watching a pornographic movie and the I.T. department was able to confirm the site the teacher visited. But by that point, it had been more than a month after the incident, and the parent filed a formal complaint with police because they were concerned the sub would continue to be allowed to teach.

A police report was filed with Brookhaven Police department May 19.

11Alive contacted the parent who filed the complaint, but they declined to talk further about the incident. We also contacted the school district's communications representative multiple times for clarification on the incident and the timeline of investigation, but they did not give more information. The district did, however, confirm that there is an open investigation into what they called "serious allegations" against the teacher and that the I.T. department "is doing an audit on the computer in question." They did not indicate the status of the teacher's employment.

The teacher, according to a personnel file obtained through an open records request, had previously worked with the school district in 1989 as a P.E. instructor and another paraprofessional. He was rehired as a substitute teacher in 2008.

If prosecuted, the teacher could face second degree cruelty to children charges, according to the report.

