Foster parents are supposed to be the ones who come to the rescue and step in to help children in dangerous situations. But sometimes, that danger is hidden -- in foster care.

We see the headlines -- the kids that are killed by the very people chosen by DFCS or the courts to keep them safe. But Alexis Moore says what you don’t hear about, are the children that survive the state’s child welfare system.

She uses the word survive for a reason. While the hope is that children will be placed in loving, supportive foster homes, adopted by families eager to see them thrive, Moore, herself a foster child, says some children actually end up in a situation that’s worse.

On Tuesday, two foster parents accused of killing 2-year-old Laila Daniel will return to court. Prosecutors have been able to obtain 10,000 pages of Facebook messages from the accounts of Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum, the couple charged in Daniel’s death. Their defense attorney wants to know which of those messages prosecutors plan to use.

Kentae Williams’ adopted father is also preparing for trial. There were two investigations into physical abuse before his adopted father allegedly drowned him in hot water. One claim was unsubstantiated. The other led to parenting classes, but Williams died before his father attended.

Moore is very much alive. But she will openly admit, she’s broken. She lives in fear. Every day is a struggle.

“I’ve had guns held to my head that were loaded. Beaten into brick, into concrete. I’ve been peed on.” Moore says she’s even been raped. While Cobb County Police were alerted in 2015 to her claims of rape, two years later, no charges have been filed.

Moore doesn’t blame the state for dismantling her family when she was 13 years old. Her childhood was filled with police cars and police reports.

But she does blame DFCS and the court for placing her with a Marietta family that she claims physically, sexually and mentally abused her until she was able to get away from the house six years later. Moore says she repeatedly tried to tell those hired to protect her that she did not feel safe.

“I told them the truth, I told them everything. They just say, 'Oh, you don’t know what you need'," Moore reflects. "They said, 'We want to see if you have any bruises on you.' That’s exactly what they said. If the kids don’t have bruises on them then they’re okay.”

Moore didn’t have bruises, but she did have a baby. Two in fact. Both fathered by one of her new family members. Moore says her guardians were usually present and did nothing to stop the boy from having sex with her, despite her protests.

At the hospital, there’s no indication on Moore’s records that nurses or hospital staff raised any question or concerns about her teenage pregnancies. They do show the family failed to get her prenatal care.

Moore says she took refuge in school, she loved to learn and for a few hours she felt safe. But Moore says when she became pregnant, teachers started calling her home asking questions. At age 15, school records show, her family decided to home-school her. Moore says she never saw a school book again.

“They just didn’t do enough research on the family," Moore says. "They didn’t believe me when I told them the things that were really going on.”

After hearing about the death of Kentae Williams, she fears not enough has changed. That’s why she’s speaking out. She says children taken into the state’s custody should not die, nor should they be re-victimized by another family.

“I will make a difference, not just for myself but for others as well,” says Moore.

According to DFCS’ own data, 76 children were re-victimized by a foster parent in 2010, the year Moore believes she went into state custody. In 2015, the last full year data is available, that number more than doubled to 160 substantiated cases.

The data doesn’t include children like Moore whose complaints were never substantiated. It also doesn’t include children like Williams who were re-victimized after their adoption.

“Our tolerance for maltreatment in care is essentially zero. We have no tolerance for it,” said Thomas Rawlings, who serves as the director of the Office of the Child Advocate.

Despite the numbers, Rawlings says children are safer now than five years ago.

“A lot of the citations that are given by the state for maltreatment for a child that’s in care, really, are things we might tolerate the parent doing, (such as) not properly supervising a child that has an accident and becomes injured.”

Rawlings says foster parents agree to a higher standard of care and supervision and the data is reflecting the state’s renewed commitment to hold them to it. He also notes the number of children in state custody has doubled in recent years.

“I will say our workforce as we know is fairly young," Rawlings says. "There’s a lot of turnover. Thank goodness the Governor has improved a raise for those front line workers, and it has really cut down on the turnover we had among our staff.”

According to DFCS, turnover is now 29 percent, a 3 percent decrease in about two months and a sharp drop for an agency that once saw turnover as high as 38 percent each year. But it still means DFCS is essentially having to train a new workforce every three years.

Moore agrees, children will always benefit from caseworkers that are better trained to spot abuse and have stability in their caseloads, but she says the system must also be equally critical of foster parents and potential adoptive parents.

She argues, most parents give birth intending to love their child. They don’t intend to abuse them. So even foster parents and adoptive parents with the heart to help, can end up doing things they never imagined. She feels the system though, from DFCS to the courts, too often gives these caregivers the benefit of the doubt.

Moore says we also need a system to check on children being home schooled to make sure they’re actually getting an education, not just being kept in a house to hide abuse.

Moore says we need people in the community willing to speak up when a 14-year-old gets pregnant and ask the tough questions about how and why. Moore now has a restraining order against the father of her children and his family.

Moore did spend a night in a psychiatric hospital when she was 19. She was evaluated for delusions, bizarre behavior and disorganized speech. Some have used those 12 hours at Kennestone Hospital to discredit her story, arguing her abuse is all an illusion.

She will soon graduate from a program at Paxen Learning, that allowed her to earn her GED. She is already thinking about college and how she can use her life and her story to help others.

For all the horrors, as Moore talks, there’s little rage. Too much has happened for too long, she says. The only time her tone does change is when she talks about a stranger she met three years ago. It was the first time someone heard her story and believed what she had to say. The woman offered her a job – and a place to stay.

“It’s like I saw my life changing. My dreams were… like yes, I’m safe.”

