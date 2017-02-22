Documents: Former city official at center of bribery scandal still has ties to city

Mitzi Bickers is at the center of a city bribery scandal. (Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

ATLANTA -- New developments in the Atlanta bribery scandal show that the former city employee at the center of the investigation is still close with people in city hall.

Mitzi Bickers is the subject of a federal subpoena centering on the bribery investigation at Atlanta’s City Hall. Two city contractors have pleaded guilty to offering bribes and the city's chief procurement officer was fired Tuesday. Bickers has not been charged with any crime.

The pastor and political consultant left city hall in 2013 after failing to disclose she'd performed political consulting during a leave of absence, but 11Alive uncovered that one of her companies is still doing work for the city. After she retired during a separate ethics controversy, Bickers continued to be paid thousands of dollars for city work.

Records in the 1.4 million-plus documents recently released by the mayor's office indicate one of the companies she's involved with, Pirouette, billed the city in 2016 for close to $6,000 in services. Those services are described as robo-calls for city council posts, one-at-large and post 10.

C.T. Martin currently holds Post 1 while Councilman Julian Bond holds Post 10. A city council spokesperson told 11Alive that councilmen Bond and Martin hired Bickers’ company at taxpayer expense to promote community events in their districts, but not for campaigning.

Atlanta City Hall invoices indicate Martin hosted a catered dinner for 100 people at Bickers’ church in late 2013. When asked, Martin told 11Alive’s Valerie Hoff he believes he paid the more than $1,400 catering bill personally. More records show that the mayor's Constituent Services Commissioner Andrea Boone also held two catered parties at Bickers’ Lake Spivey home in 2014. The billing address is listed as city hall.

A spokesman for the mayor's office said they would find out who paid for the city-organized parties at Bicker's home and get back to us.

So far, two contractors have pleaded guilty in the bribery scandal, but legal expert Page Pate told 11Alive he expects to see more charges in the case.

"Generally, in an investigation like this, you can't have just on person at city hall who is aware of this, otherwise the bribery wouldn’t be very effective,” he said.

