No one was watching

The 11Alive Investigators has uncovered several allegations of abuse and misconduct inside a Cherokee County School. The claims involve a teacher and five of her former special needs students who attended Avery Elementary.

CANTON, Ga. – A burned hand, a bruised eye and a student’s head shoved into a book.

Those are just a few of the claims of abuse that five parents, of special needs students, are alleging one teacher at a Cherokee County School is guilty of.

The 11Alive Investigators have uncovered several allegations involving an Avery Elementary teacher.

While a district investigation cleared the teacher of wrongdoing, the state’s Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) substantiated at least one of the claims. Parents of the children are outraged with the school’s findings and don’t believe the district took their complaints seriously.

Nearly all of the children are on the autism spectrum or have neurological challenges, which make them non-verbal.

Seven-year-old Gabe Melia is one of those children.

His father, Mike Melia, moved their family from DeKalb County to rural Cherokee County last year. They wanted a good school district to help Gabe manage his autism and hearing loss.

“It’s gorgeous out here. The land is beautiful and the schools are great,” Melia said.

It seemed like the perfect fit for their son, until this November when they received a notice on their front door from DFCS.

“What they were told is that one of the teachers, the head, the lead teacher was seen holding Gabe’s head forcibly down to a book,” Melia said. “And, for somebody to hold his head down, he would have been fighting tooth and nail to try to get out from underneath that.”

In December, DFCS investigated and substantiated the claim, calling it: “Neglect and inadequate supervision.”

The district said it reassigned the teacher, Patty Sloan, from the classroom and told Melia not to worry. School officials said Sloan still works for the district, but is now in an administrative role planning special needs curriculum.

Gabe’s father said the district never mentioned whether anyone else had complained about Sloan in the past.

A short time later, he learned about complaints from four other parents of special needs children, all upset with the teacher and the school administration’s handling of their concerns.

History of complaints

The other parents include Tim O’Connel, Wendi Scheck, Danielle Flis and Jason Harrell. Each had a child in the same special needs classroom.

Scheck said she complained to the district two years ago after she claims she saw the teacher walk her son, Hudson, into a metal pole.

“I was looking into recording devices to sew into my child’s clothes to protect him. That’s how scared I was for his safety,” Scheck said.

O’Connel’s 6-year-old son, Vance, was also in the classroom.

He said he filed a complaint late last year after seeing a bruise near one of his son’s eyes.

According to emails he provided to 11Alive, the father repeatedly shared his frustration with the school’s inability to give his son a fair education.



In September, Harrell said the school contacted him and told him that two volunteers saw the teacher hurt his daughter, Kenna.

According to witness statements written by high school volunteers, they claim to see Sloan “hit [Kenna] on the butt pretty hard… [we] were really alarmed by the teacher’s actions.”

Harrell believes the Cherokee County School District did not properly report the abuse claim because DFCS never reached out to him as the agency typically would.

“I specifically asked who conducted the investigation, who took the investigatory notes, she wouldn’t make any of that available,” Harrell said.

About two months later, Kenna’s parents filed another abuse claim with the district after identifying bruises. DFCS investigated, but unsubstantiated the claim.



In December, Flis filed a complaint with the district after noticing her daughter, Riley, had bruises on her buttocks and a burn mark on her hand. Instead of investigating the claim, Flis believes the district called the police on her.

About three days after submitting the complaint, a Cherokee County Sheriff Detective called her. She thought the call was about her complaint.

Instead, she said, the detective accused her of hitting her daughter.

“It was about an hour and a half of integration of him saying things like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ ‘I think you did it.’ ‘I think she was hit with a cord.’ ‘If you just admit to doing this, you won’t get charged,’” Flis recalled.

She was never arrested or charged.



Flis believes someone reported her in retaliation for submitting a complaint.

“[It’s] disgusting, sick and absurd,” Flis, who moved her child out of the district, said.

The school district said that Sloan plans to appeal DFCS’s substantiated abuse determination in early March.

Interview requests with school district, superintended Dr. Brian Hightower, were declined.

At a recent school board meeting, Flis asked Hightower why Sloan still worked at the district, knowing she had at least one substantiated claim.

“The investigation is ongoing. If I understand correctly we have not received the DFCS information,” Hightower said.

Nearly a month later, the school district released 131 pages of investigative notes related to the allegations. In it, the school had determined that all claims against Sloan were “unfounded” and in many cases a “misunderstanding” of “permissible techniques used in special needs classrooms.”

Sloan declined to be interviewed for this story.

In a statement to 11Alive, Sloan wrote:

“Every child is important to me. I’m proud of the work I do with Cherokee County Schools, and as a volunteer in my church and community.

"It is reassuring to me that the exhaustive investigation by Cherokee County Schools and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department proved what I knew all along:

"The claims against me are false.”

Parents believe the school’s investigation was bias and they question the integrity of its findings.

“We all know what they did to our children,” Flis said.

Melia and other parents say they’re very satisfied with the new teacher.

“This is something we feel is not being treated seriously at this point and needs to be,” Melia said.

Melia has two other children at Avery, and said that their experience has been positive from the start and he has no complaints with their teachers or education.

No one watching

There was something missing in that classroom that could have proved abuse did occur.

Last year, the Georgia legislature passed a law allowing districts to install cameras inside special needs classrooms, but Cherokee County never installed cameras, making it difficult to catch abuse.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, not one school district has inquired about cameras since the law passed.

Rep. Valencia Stovall authored the legislation and she said districts’ lack of participation is discouraging.

“It is because when you think that, talk about the special needs population, even though they are a small percentage of the makeup of a school district, they are still the most vulnerable,” Ellenwood lawmaker said.

Stovall said she would like to file legislation this session that would provide funding to school which chose to install cameras. The law wouldn’t make it mandatory, but Stovall said that she hopes potential funding would encourage school districts to add cameras.

According to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, which licenses teachers, the agency received 192 abuse complaints against teachers – a five-year high.

Cherokee County School District spokeswoman, Barbara Jacoby, said the administration is researching the possibility of adding cameras in its special needs classrooms.

Avery Elementary has a new special needs teacher and Melia and other parents said that they’re very satisfied with her.