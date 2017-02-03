Subpoena sheds more light on Atlanta bribery investigation

Gavel in court room (FILE PHOTO) (Photo: ThinkStock)

ATLANTA -- 11Alive News has obtained a subpoena that gives more insight into a federal investigation involving allegations of bribery and money laundering at Atlanta City Hall.

On Nov. 11, 2016 the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia ordered the city to appear at a grand jury on Dec. 27, 2016. The city was ordered to provide any and all communication involving Elvin R. Mitchell, Jr. and Charles P. Richards, Jr. They also wanted to know about any contracts their companies had been awarded.

According to records filed with the Secretary of State, Charles Richards Jr. is listed as CEO & CFO of CP Richards Construction, CP Richards & Associates.

Mitchell, 63, has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering and according to his attorney, has agreed to work with federal investigators.

In court records, it states Mitchell and “at least one other person in the construction industry agreed to pay and paid an individual to obtain government contracts.”

Mitchell admitted those payments took place between 2010 and 2015 and that those bribes totaled more than one million dollars.

But federal investigators have yet to say who that other person or construction company might be or who they believe received the bribery money inside city hall.

Neither Richards nor his attorney have returned calls from 11Alive, requesting more information or comment on being named in the subpoena.

The city has agreed to provide 1.3 million pages in documents related to this investigation by Feb. 10.

