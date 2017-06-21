Here's why suing the police can be futile

Police immunity from lawsuits

Share This Story

Can you sue the police if they arrest you on false charges?

11Alive Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe discovered the chances of winning are slim because officers and their departments enjoy special immunity – even when they arrest innocent people.

Keefe spoke with three individuals arrested by police departments in metro Atlanta -- Michelle Pierce, Princess Mbamara and Katelyn Ebner. Each of them turned out to be innocent. They all went to jail on charges that were later dismissed.

“For him to tear our lives up like that and take the trust and all we had in police officers, and faith in people being good...”

Michelle Pierce is talking about Detective Randy Brashears – a Clayton County Police investigator who arrested her and her husband Michael for auto theft. The couple had purchased a car at an auction – a car that had been stolen long before they bought it.

RELATED | From auction block to handcuffs: Why did a legal car auction put a couple in jail?

The Pierces lost the car -- and their freedom -- when Detective Brashears arrested them for multiple felonies over a paperwork error.

“Because he failed to do his job, I guess he just had an attitude, and he thought, ‘Well, I’m a cop; I’m covered,’” Michelle Pierce said. “Well, this wasn’t a mistake. He was malicious enough to come and arrest us because he failed to put a hold on something -- and we were asking for our money back, and I guess that made his life uncomfortable, so he thought he would tear our lives apart. And … he done it.”

“Ultimately, what happened, is Clayton County made a mistake in releasing her vehicle,” said the Pierces’ attorney, Darryl Scott.

Scott filed a federal lawsuit against Detective Brashears and another police officer from the same police agency – Clayton County Police Officer Grant Kidd -- who was caught on tape offering to get the couple’s charges dismissed, for a price.

The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction

“So here’s the charge, 750 for each of you that bonded out – 750. And you pay a thousand up front then, and the rest you pay after it goes away,” Kidd said in an audio recording secretly taken by the Pierces that was eventually used against Kidd. “If it don’t go away; if it go out to the grand jury, and then you get your money back.”

“This is the same police department,” said Keefe. “A detective who arrests you on charges that we now know are dropped with prejudice, and another officer who offers to you to get rid of those charges if you’ll just pay him money?”

“Yeah,” replied Pierce.

“But yet in the eyes of that police department, you were the criminals?” Keefe asked.

Pierce laughed.

A federal judge dismissed the Pierces’ civil lawsuit against the officers and their department; rejecting the claim they acted maliciously and ruling, “a police officer is protected by qualified immunity if a reasonable officer in the same situation would have believed there was probable cause to make the arrest.”

“There are protections in place for an officer who makes a reasonable mistake,” Scott said. “Sometimes they have to make difficult decisions under difficult circumstances. But the immunity law is not designed to protect an officer who acts maliciously."

“Is there a way you can test me right now?” asked Princess Mbamara. She had been pulled over in a traffic stop on Interstate 75, and falsely accused of being under the influence of marijuana.

Arrested for DUI-Drugs, college student Mbamara thought a blood test would clear her name.

RELATED | The Drug Whisperer: Drivers arrested while stone cold sober

“Oh, I don’t know, wait, wait – one second. This is a lot right now,” she said on the dashcam video. “I understand you have a job to do, but let me process this in, because this is a lot.”

The blood test did come back negative for marijuana, but not before she spent a night in jail, and months fighting the DUI charges against her that were eventually dropped.

“If I’m that police officer, and I’m deciding whether or not to arrest you, there’s really no downside risk for me as a police officer to arrest you,” Keefe said in an interview.

“No, there’s no consequences,” the falsely accused Mbamara said.

“If this can happen to you, it can happen to anybody?” Keefe asked.

“It can happen to anybody,” she replied.

“You’re going to jail, ma’am, okay?” said Cobb County Police Officer T.T. Carroll on another dashcam video, speaking to Katelyn Ebner after pulling her over and falsely accusing her of being under the influence of marijuana. “I don’t have a magical drug test that I can give you right now.”

It happened to Ebner – one of three people arrested by Carroll, who later had their DUI-Drug charges thrown out for lack of evidence.

“And they never gave you the benefit of the doubt?” Keefe asked Ebner in an interview.

11Alive News Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe discovered some drivers are getting arrested for driving stoned -- even when their drug tests came back clean.

“Ever,” Ebner said.

“But they gave Officer Carroll the benefit of the doubt in his internal affairs investigation,” Keefe said. “He was exonerated.”

“Yes, yeah,” she replied. “He got praised. He got promoted. He got a raise – he got all those things, and I’m here still trying to pick my life back up.”

Officer Carroll’s last performance review lauded him as a drug recognition expert and the ‘go-to officer’ among Cobb County’s DUI Task Force members when it comes to DUI-Drugs. He got a medal from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the number of DUI arrests – that included at least three innocent drivers.

“Even if you wanted to, you couldn’t sue this police officer or this police department,” Keefe said. “They’re immune from civil suits, except in the most egregious cases, and this barely reaches that.”

“Yes,” Ebner said.

“If he was exonerated in his internal affairs investigation and you really can’t sue him, why would officers stop arresting innocent people?” Keefe asked.

“They wouldn’t,” Ebner said. “This is just going to keep going on and on and on, until someone steps up and realizes that these officers aren’t doing the right things. They’re getting credit for arresting innocent people. They’re getting raises for it.”

“If you know that if you do something wrong and you don’t get punished, or reprimanded for it, you’re going to keep doing it,” Mbamara said. “You’re gonna keep doing it. Who cares if someone speaks out on it. You’re gonna keep doing it because you have that little badge of honor that you’re an expert. Who can tell you otherwise?”

It’s not impossible to sue the police for wrongful arrest – but it’s difficult to get a civil attorney who will take the case on contingency when they have to overcome these immunity hurdles.

Two bills currently pending in Congress would make it even more difficult by restricting lawsuits and limiting the recovery of legal fees.