How Atlanta drivers are getting the boot

You walk out of a store or restaurant and there it is -- a bright yellow boot on your car wheel.

It’s given Atlanta a bad reputation for decades – but the city was supposed to clamp down on private booting companies with a tough set of rules.

11Alive Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe discovered there’s practically no one enforcing the enforcers. Watch the full investigation tonight at 11 on 11Alive.

Atlanta drivers are getting the boot. Cars are being held hostage all over the city, but it’s not the city that's immobilizing parked cars – these are for-profit companies, enforcing the rules on private lots.

The signs are everywhere at the Midtown Place Shopping Center – step one foot off the lot and you’ll get booted. And the signs are everywhere that many drivers ignore those warnings.

11Alive watched as a single booter immobilized five cars at a time at Midtown Place. He scanned the lot from an elevated perch looking for one thing: people crossing the street to Ponce City Market.

Then he sets his trap and waits for the shoppers to discover his sticker and boot on their cars.

Tony Williams shopped at Midtown Place and had the bags and receipts to prove it. His $75 mistake was walking instead of driving across the street to grab a bite to eat.

“No matter how much money we spend here, or where we shop here, it’s like being in prison. You’re imprisoned once you park here,” Williams said.

Jimi Lanham is an Atlanta deliver driver. He tried to get his money back after getting booted for parking twice in the same space on 7th Street, but for less than the 15-minute limit.

“I showed them screenshots of my Google Maps timeline as well as pictures of the receipt, and even after that proof, they were saying that ‘the video shows that you were there for 35 minutes,’ and I’m telling them that is impossible,” Lanham said.

'They're all facing away from us'

7th Street at Peachtree appears to be a city street. Indeed, the north side of 7th has city meters and spaces, but the south side of 7th is private on-street parking with a 15-minute limit.

And there's another thing:

“You can’t see any signs, because they’re all facing away from us," Lanham said.

For months, all of the city-mandated booting signs faced away from drivers pulling into the privately-owned parking spaces on 7th Street.

The road was converted from a one-way to a two-way street last summer, but the booting company didn’t turn the signs around for eight more months while they collected $75 a pop.

'It's one of those things that just doesn't seem fair'

Councilman Kwanza Hall wrote some of Atlanta’s booting ordinances. After seeing the issues on 7th Street. He thinks his own law needs to be re-written.

“It’s one of those things that just doesn’t seem fair,” Hall said. “There’s still some room for improvement here.”

READ: City of Atlanta Parking ordinance

Signs must be “clearly visible from each parking space.” The law doesn’t say the front of the sign must be visible, so it appears the backwards signs on 7th complied with the letter of the existing city code.

Lanham has spent more than $75 worth his time trying to get $75 back in his pocket.

“It took me three hours sitting there in the booted car just to find some decent contact information for them,” Lanham said. "That just sort of makes the blood boil.'

There are multiple phone numbers on the city-mandated signs. The first is the number to call if you get booted.

“It took them less than 10 minutes, it’s easy to come get the money,” Lanham said.

The last number is for disputes. When Hall attempted to call the company to see what happened, it went straight to voicemail. More than a month later, he's still waiting for a call back.

“They count on that -- that you’ll just give up,” Lanham said.

Remember the Midtown place lot across from Ponce City Market? The booter operates out of a passenger car.

City law requires “the vehicle shall have displayed on each side in plain view the name of the vehicle immobilization service,” but once anyone parks next to him, the signs are out of sight.

Who enforces the enforcers?

“I even called the police in the city of Atlanta, and they responded rather quickly," Lanham said. "Though they were sympathetic, they informed me it was a private matter and that there was nothing they could do."

That’s actually not true. Atlanta Police have the sole responsibility for enforcing the city’s laws regulating on booting companies. But when we asked APD, the department could find only 10 enforcement actions against booters since 2009.

“In terms of who actually enforces the enforcers, and maybe in this case it could be our parking contractor, and/or code enforcement, so that we can focus on the real crimes that we have out there, but this feels like a crime to taxpayers, I’m sure," Hall said.

The city gets a cut – $500 per company and $50 per booting employee ever year, but those permit fees are not spent on enforcement.

One of the amendments Hall is considering would turn over booting disputes to the city’s new parking vendor.

After two weeks of fighting, Lanham finally got his money refunded. His advice to those in similar disputes: never give up.

At least two law firms are filing class action lawsuits against the booting companies, and the Werner Law Firm is seeking more people who say they have similar cases.

© 2017 WXIA-TV