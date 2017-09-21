Is teaching becoming more dangerous?

Over the past few years, there have been numerous videos posted online of teachers getting hurt when fights between students break out. After one 2016 incident right here in metro Atlanta, it lead to a conversation over teacher safety in the classroom. In that case, a Mount Zion High School teacher was assaulted.

Following that incident, 11Alive pulled stats of how many students were disciplined for disorderly conduct. State records showed that in 2015, 222 students were disciplined for disorderly conduct, 111 students for fighting and another 30 for battery and bullying. That total – 363 – is the second highest among high schools in the county. The school with the most incidents, Morrow High, had 462.

But look further, and there are more incidents of teachers getting injured in student fights across the nation. According to data from the CDC, nearly eight percent of students reported being in a physical fight on school property in during 2015.

11Alive compiled a list of a few examples of those fights, involving teachers, below:

Tune in to #TheLateFeed at 11 p.m. to hear our Think Tank discuss whether teachers are facing more dangers in the classrooms today.

October 2013: Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

“Dozens of students” at Upper Darby High School got into a fight. A teacher trying to intervene was punched and knocked out.

June 2016: Charlotte, North Carolina

A teacher had to be taken to the hospital with possible internal injuries after video appears to show students attacked by a group of students.

September 2016: Leigh Acres, Florida

Two high school students got into a fight, and a teacher got in between them to break it up.

October 2016: Clayton County, Georgia

A 68-year-old teacher was hospitalized and bruised when the Clayton County teacher was assaulted and slammed to the ground by a Mount Zion High School student.

February 2017: Minneapolis, Minnesota

When two high school students got in a fight, a teacher jumped in trying to break it up and took a few punches in the process. The brawl lasted for at least a minute and 15 seconds, with other students in the classroom laughing and jeering.

April 2017: Charlotte, North Carolina

A middle school teacher was hospitalized after trying to break up a fight among students.

May 2017: Wyncote, Pennsylvania

After several high school students got into a fight, eight staff members tried to break it up. They were all injured in the fight, including a long-term substitute teacher who suffered a concussion.

© 2017 WXIA-TV