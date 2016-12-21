'It breaks your heart.' Deputy father of 4 in surgery after crash

Daryl Browning was injured while responding to a call.

MT. ZION, GA. - Hard-working. Family man. Person of faith.

Broken.

Just days before Christmas, Daryl Browning isn't in the uniform he's so proud to wear. He's in a hospital bed, just out of hip surgery. It's the beginning of a journey of recovery described in a brutally honest way: "slow".

Haralson County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Jim Beck said Browning was injured in a crash while on patrol on Dec. 19. At the time, he was working his second job as an officer with the Mt. Zion Police Department.

His patrol car was totaled after it hit a horse. Browning was air-lifted in critical condition. He had hip surgery on Wednesday, and will have reconstructive facial surgery for multiple broken bones later this week.

Browning's fellow officers call him a "family man".

"He's a family man, a person of faith," Beck said. "This kind of stuff always breaks your heart. When someone is shot in the line of duty, it's always in the news. But, these guys are on the road an awful lot, and this accident will be life-changing."

Browning is expected to recover, but the road back will be difficult. "He's going to be dealing with this for the rest of his life," Beck said.

Supporters have set up a GoFundMe account, hoping to raise $10,000 to help his family.

"This family is in need of our help right here at Christmas, and he is going to be out of work for quite some time," Michael Hurston issued the plea on the fundraising page.

