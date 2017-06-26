'It's a miracle:' Shock and relief for family, friends of teen rescued from Duluth home

Family and friends of a 17-year-old Charlotte-area teen who was found inside a Duluth, Ga. home more than a year after her disappearance said they are shocked and relieved by the stunning turn of events.

Balloons decorated the home of the 17-year-old's home near Charlotte, celebrating her safe return.

"It's a miracle, truly, that this is the outcome," one neighbor told 11Alive's sister-station NBC Charlotte. "It's just amazing that she's safe and she's home a year later. That's a really long time."

Burns' family said Hailey has Asperger's Syndrome and left her home without medication. Family and friends are amazed that she was found alive after vanishing from her Ballantyne home in June 2016.

"You hear about stories like this in other places, but to have it happen here is scary," the neighbor said.

Hailey Burns (Photo: FBI)

11Alive went to the suspect's home on Seneca Trail where the FBI and Gwinnett County Police rescued Burns. Neighbors who lived next door to Wysolovski told reporter Ryan Kruger that right from the beginning something was off.

“We would always come up with our own little stories, like, wondering what was going on in that house, just because it was really – we were like what kind of – what were they trying to cover up that all the lights are on,” one neighbor said. “Like, it was just really weird.”

Meanwhile the man accused of kidnapping and holding Hailey Burns captive will remain in a Gwinnett County Jail. Michael Wysolovski was denied bond during his first court appearance Monday.

Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.

During that hearing, the judge read the long list of charges Wysolovski faces, following the FBI raid on his Duluth home. Among those charges is aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children deprivation in the first degree, interference with custody and false imprisonment, all of which are felonies.

Four of Wysolovski's family members showed up for the hearing Monday. They didn't comment, but were seen holding hands in the parking lot after the hearing.

