It's a-moo-zing. Dress like a cow, get free chicken

It's Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day, which obviously means one thing; free chicken.

Those oh-so-famous cows you see scattered across billboards all along the southern states get an entire day where we can actually appreciate their adorable bad grammar and high jinks to get you to eat more chicken.

Chick-fil-A is asking customers to show up to any restaurant dressed as a cow and you could get a free entree.

Unfortunately, salads are not on the list of free meals for this year's costume party, but wouldn't you rather have the nuggets anyway?

This promotion starts when participating restaurants open for business and goes on until 7:00 p.m.

Now, go eat more chicken.

PHOTOS | Chick-fil-A

© 2017 WXIA-TV