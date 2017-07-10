WXIA
It's a-moo-zing. Dress like a cow, get free chicken

If you dress like a cow and go to a Chick-fil-A near you, you could get a free chicken meal!

Catherine Park, WXIA 5:50 AM. EDT July 11, 2017

It's Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day, which obviously means one thing; free chicken.

Those oh-so-famous cows you see scattered across billboards all along the southern states get an entire day where we can actually appreciate their adorable bad grammar and high jinks to get you to eat more chicken.

Chick-fil-A is asking customers to show up to any restaurant dressed as a cow and you could get a free entree.

Unfortunately, salads are not on the list of free meals for this year's costume party, but wouldn't you rather have the nuggets anyway?

This promotion starts when participating restaurants open for business and goes on until 7:00 p.m.

Now, go eat more chicken.  

