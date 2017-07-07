Atlanta's pink "Trap House," a marketing promotion for local rapper 2 Chainz's newest album, is pink no more. It was painted white after the lease on the house expired. (Photo: Screenshot from Instagram, prettygirlsliketrapmusic) (Photo: WXIA)

Atlanta's newest icon is gone.

In the cover of night, the bright pink Trap House that had become a magnet to hip-hop fans from all over was painted over in a coat of white.

Since it made its debut last month, the house on Howell Mill Road attracted thousands of people, from all over the world, hoping to snap a photo with it for the 'Gram.

RELATED | 2 Chainz's pink 'Trap House' a 'genius' marketing sensation

The Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz rented the home last month as part of a marketing campaing to promote his latest album, "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music." But it quickly became more than that.

Over the weeks, the house was used as a site to host multiple community events, from a #TrapClinic for free HIV/AIDS testing to a #TrapChurch, where organizers came up with ways to build up their community.

#TrapClinic | Dozens tested for HIV/AIDS at 2 Chainz's pink 'Trap House'

#TrapChurch | Event held at 2Chainz pink Trap House

The house got its fair share of complaints, too, as the increased foot traffic meant more congestion. And at one point, the bright pink car that was parked on the lot had to be towed away after it became a safety hazard from all the people jumping on it. (Although 2 Chainz's response to the car getting towed was pretty great.)

MORE | Car at Atlanta's pink 'Trap House' towed away after complaints

Though the house (and hip-hop museum on the inside) was the major draw for visitors, it was just one element of the campaign's magic.

2 Chainz's team has placed billboards around the city with a pink house drawing, held a pop up nail salon and listening party, hosted paint and sips as for listening parties and invited everyone to come out to the house to take and post their own pictures -- all in the name of his new album.

The lease, which was initially only supposed to last 10 days, finally ended on Friday, July 7.

"All good things must come to an end...but man was this a lituation to say the least," the prettygirlsliketrapmusic account posted on Instagram.

But don't worry. You can still feel the spirit and the magic of the Trap House all summer -- 2 Chainz is hitting the road to take "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music" on tour.

Photos | Atlanta's pink "Trap House"

© 2017 WXIA-TV