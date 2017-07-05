'Such a boss!' | Jason Lockhart out of ICU according to sister

Sydney Lockhart, sister of Jason Lockhart, Tweeted that her brother has been moved out of the ICU.

Her Tweet celebrated her brother who "has graduated from the ICU!! Such a boss!"

Well, Jay has graduated from ICU!! Such a boss! — syds (@SydneyLockhart) July 2, 2017

Even his father, former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart, Tweeted his excitement for his son's improvement,

Big day for Jason, moved down a couple floors to a different room, way to go bud!#nomoreicu #staystrongj — Keith Lockhart (@klocky7) July 2, 2017

BACKGROUND |

Jason Lockhart was playing in a baseball tournament in South Carolina when a baseball hit him in the face back in late June.

He went to the hospital for what they thought was simply a broken nose but only to find out a week later that it was something far more serious.

A CT scan revealed there was a fracture inside of his nose and he had a laceration on an artery. Lockhart has had to undergo seven surgeries and was sedated in order to help him heal faster and with no pain.

The 15-year-old was sedated until June 29 when doctors hoped he could start to heal naturally, without the help of medical-induced clotting.

These moments are so big to me. I would hold his hand for hours if he would let me. Love ya bud. You are one of my favorite blessings. A post shared by Sydney Lockhart (@syds_) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

He was doing well with very little bleeding until Monday when he coughed while having breakfast with his parents. The pressure within his nose may have caused the clotting to come loose and lead to a nose bleed.

Lockhart underwent his 7th surgery in 14 days in order to cauterize the bleeding in his nose and doctors hope to let him start healing on his own.

