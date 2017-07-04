Jason Lockhart undergoes 7th surgery: 'He is tired of dealing with this stressful issue'

The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart underwent his seventh surgery in 14 days Monday night.
Doctors were able to to find a few problem areas that led to Jason Lockhart's recent nosebleed and cauterized them, his sister Sydney said in a Facebook post. In an earlier update on Monday, Sydney Lockhart wrote that her brother's nose had started to bleed after he coughed.
According to Sydney, the doctors want Jason to be able to clot and heal on his own, without any outside help. "He is tired of dealing with this stressful issue. We all are."
Jason Lockhart was playing in a baseball tournament in South Carolina when a baseball hit him in the face back in late June.
He went to the hospital for what they thought was simply a broken nose but only to find out a week later that it was something far more serious.
A CT scan revealed there was a fracture inside of his nose and he had a laceration on an artery. Lockhart has had to undergo seven surgeries and was sedated in order to help him heal faster and with no pain.
The 15-year-old was sedated until June 29 when doctors hoped he could start to heal naturally, without the help of medical-induced clotting.
He was doing well with very little bleeding until Monday when he coughed while having breakfast with his parents. The pressure within his nose may have caused the clotting to come loose and lead to a nose bleed.
