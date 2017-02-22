Jenn Hobby hosting 'Big Deal Birthday Party' after daughter's battle with cancer

Jenn Hobby / Facebook

ATLANTA - Atlanta radio host Jenn Hobby is hosting a "Big Deal Birthday Party" in honor of her one-year-old daughter who recently battled cancer.

Hobby is the co-host of the Jeff and Jenn Show on Star 94.1 and is throwing the party to raise money for her daughter Reese's MaGIC Fund for Cancer Research at the Aflac Cancer Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"To honor Reese's fight, Jenn and her husband, Grant Rivera, created Reese's MaGIC fund to support a team of doctors from around the world, including Dr. Thomas Olson and Dr. Megan Durham of the Aflac Cancer Center, enabling them to share their experience, expertise, and research to prevent and cure germ cell tumors," a release read.

The party will feature performances by Ed Roland & The Sweet Tea Project and other artists, according to the organizers. They are also touting special guests and surprise musical performances throughout the evening.

The event is on Feb. 22, 2017 at the Vista Room in Decatur. A VIP reception with appetizers will start the party at 6:00 p.m., followed by general admission at 7:00 p.m. Big Deal Birthday Party general admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $140. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at Star941Atlanta.com.

