800 new jobs coming to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. – One health care system plans on having more than 5,000 employees in Georgia by 2020, and vows to bring 800 to Atlanta. This year, they’ve already filled 300.

Kaiser Permanente opened its $51 million, 185,000-square-foot Duluth Contact Center in Gwinnett County, hiring 300.

The company has plans to open a national member service contact center, which will bring 800 more new jobs to metro Atlanta by 2020.

“Kaiser Permanente strives to deliver the highest level of care and customer service, and this contact center supports our efforts to make it easy for members across the country to connect with us,” said Jim Simpson, interim president of Kaiser Permanente of Georgia.

“As a provider of health care and coverage to metro Atlantans for more than 30 years, Kaiser Permanente is invested in this region and its economic vitality. We are proud to be able to create employment opportunities for so many talented customer service professionals.”

Metro Atlanta’s market for call center workers—the seventh largest in the country—was a key reason Kaiser Permanente chose to locate a fourth national contact center in Gwinnett County. The facility serves Kaiser Permanente’s more than 10.6 million members in eight states, including approximately 300,000 in Georgia.

“We are excited about Kaiser Permanente’s latest investment in Gwinnett and how that decision reflects on our community’s strengths,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash.

“Companies like Kaiser Permanente are able to grow and expand their business with confidence knowing they have access to a skilled workforce, solid infrastructure, and quality of life amenities like those offered here in Gwinnett County.”

Last year, Kaiser Permanente opened a new IT facility in Midtown Atlanta, which is expected to create 900 new jobs, bringing Kaiser Permanente’s presence in Georgia to more than 5,000 employees and physicians by 2020. The health care organization also operates 26 medical centers across metro Atlanta and in Athens, Ga.

For more information about employment opportunities with Kaiser Permanente, visit the careers page.

