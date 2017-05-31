New jobs can be found at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A look at progress on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 10, 2017.

ATLANTA - Sports fans are anxiously awaiting the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- but it's also a big opportunity for job seekers.

According to the stadium's media relations team, it is going to take nearly 4,000 people to operate the building during each event. So, they have already started hiring.

The stadium will host Atlanta Falcons football, Atlanta United soccer, some college football games and concert events.

11Alive.com will get an inside look at the new facility on Thursday afternoon. Look for our live stream beginning at about 1 p.m.

