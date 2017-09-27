Singer/Songwriter John Legend speaks onstage during the 4th Annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit at Hearst Tower on May 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country) (Photo: Bryan Bedder, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Fans of the WGN series “Underground” were shocked last May after learning it was cancelled by the network. Now John Legend, the show’s executive producer, is opening up about the fight to get the show back on airwaves while the nation is at a racial divide.

“In the wake of the events in Charlottesville, America has had a conversation about history and memory, monuments and flags, slavery and freedom. We’ve had a debate about the Civil War and how we remember the Confederate leaders who provoked the War in order to perpetuate the evil institution of slavery. How do we tell the stories of this era? Who is celebrated? Who is ignored? Do we give hallowed public space to those who fought to tear the county apart so that millions would remain in shackles? Or do we celebrate those who risked their life in the pursuit of freedom and equality,” Legend wrote on his Facebook page.

Filmed in Macon, Georgia, at many of the locations where the Underground Railroad journeyed slaves to freedom and death, Legend’s show created a different reaction to the history of slavery in the United States. Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aldis Hodge starred as Rosalee and Noah, a coupled pair in the the Macon 7 who escaped their deep Southern plantation for survival.

Viewers were surprised at the show’s departure because of how fast it picked up after season one. The breakout hit series, created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, drew three million total viewers on Wednesday nights season-to-date in Live + 7 delivery, lifting an average of +131% in time-shifted viewing among Adults 25-54, and is the #6 highest-rated scripted series premiere of any cable drama this season. "Underground" was the #1 original scripted series on cable across all key demos in Live + 3 ratings.

With music composed Raphael Saadiq, viewers were left on the edge of escape set in the 1800s. Now Legend is looking for a new tune that will put his Underground back on the air.

“In its first two seasons, Underground was undeniably a hit series, setting ratings records for WGN America, receiving rave reviews and sparking conversation in the media. It was screened at the White House and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. It was acknowledged by the NAACP, NABJ, and many other highly respected institutions, and generated widespread engagement on social media as a trending topic during every episode…yet here we are, still fighting for a future for the series,” Legend wrote.

