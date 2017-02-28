Judge denies bond for accused Ponzi scheme couple

Ayelet Ellituv (left) and Eliahu Shetrit (right) are accused of running a Ponzi scheme that scammed Atlantans out millions of dollars. (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office, WXIA)

ATLANTA -- A couple accused of running a million-dollar Ponzi scheme will not be released from jail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Last week, Eli Shetrit and his wife Ayelet Ellituv were arrested in Connecticut on fugitive warrants from Fulton County and indicted on 58 counts of identity theft, fraud and racketeering.

They appeared before a Fulton County judge Tuesday, where they were denied bond. Several victims of the alleged scheme were in court this afternoon, including Bobbi Livnat. Livnat is a jeweler and said Shetrit stole more than $200,000 worth of diamonds from her under the guise of a legitimate business deal.

11Alive first reported on the married couple just over a year ago, when Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe revealed how Shetrit and Ellituv somehow have been able to stay one step ahead of the law and one step ahead of their many creditors while living in luxury.

Sandy Springs Police arrested them two years ago, but a Fulton County judge released them on bond, then. 11Alive Investigator Brendan Keefe found the couple in New York City, living in a $1.4 million high-rise apartment with $1 million dollars hidden from creditors, all the while claiming they were bankrupt.



After their arrest in the mansion last week in Connecticut, a judge there released them on bond again, even though, according to court documents, Fulton County told authorities the two had been fugitives from justice.

During Tuesday's hearing, though, the judge said he had a "visceral mistrust" of the couple. The pair will stay in jail until their trial, though a date has not yet been released.

