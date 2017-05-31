Judge: Investigations can continue in DeKalb sheriff's indecent exposure case

DEKALB CO., GA - A judge has ruled that investigations can continue in the case against a DeKalb Co. sheriff who was arrested for indecently exposing himself in public and obstruction.

Sheriff Jeffrey Mann appeared in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to dispute an executive order, ordered by Governor Nathan Deal, to appoint a three-man special committee to investigate the charges against him.

Mann’s attorney argued that the governor did not have the authority to conduct this investigation but was overruled. The special committee appointed by the governor is holding a hearing on Thursday and it is closed to the public.

BACKGROUND

On Saturday, May 6, Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested in Atlanta for indecency and obstruction. The incident report stated that at 11 p.m. an officer was in Piedmont Park along 10th Street NE, which is known for sexual acts after dark, when he spotted the suspect.

The responding officer stated that he saw Mann feeling his penis through his pants and walking towards the officer.

Mann then exposed himself and began making inappropriate motions. The officer said he hid behind a tree to prevent Mann from seeing him.

When Mann got close enough, the officer shined his flashlight on him and Mann fled the scene.

The officer ran after Mann and demanded that he stop but he continued to run. After a brief chase, Mann finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

Although Mann was not criminally charged in Atlanta, further investigations by the Georgia Sheriff's Association will determine the potential consequences Mann may face.

© 2017 WXIA-TV