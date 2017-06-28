Judge strikes down lawsuit filed by Tommy Hunter's attorney

Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter at an ethics board hearing.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A Gwinnett County superior court judge has struck down a lawsuit filed on behalf of embattled Commissioner Tommy Hunter, which claimed the ethics board investigating him was not legitimate.

Hunter has been caught up in a public controversy that first began back in January after he posted a Facebook message calling Georgia Congressman John Lewis a derogatory phrase. Hunter apologized for the post, calling it a "poor choice of words." But the damage was already done.

In the five months that followed, the drawn-out saga has seen citizens and representatives call for his resignation, the Mayor pen a letter to Hunter's employer and more. It eventually led to an investigation by an ethics board.

Earlier in June, the ethics board recommended that Hunter be reprimanded for the comments. Last week, the board of county commissioners voted to accept the ethics board's recommendation.

However, Hunter's attorney Dwight Thomas argued the whole ethics hearing shouldn't have been happening in the first place and filed a lawsuit questioning the process.

The lawsuit argued that the five-member board was not legitimate because of how they were appointed. The suit alleges that the appointments to the public board by private citizens was unconstitutional and would "irreparably harm" Hunter.

However, the Gwinnett County judge found those claims "moot," and dismissed the lawsuit.

