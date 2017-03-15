Judge will consider lifting gag order in Tara Grinstead case

Tara Grinstead (file photo)

OSCILLA, Ga. -- An Irwin County judge on Thursday will hear arguments on whether she should lift a gag order in the Tara Grinstead murder case.

Judge Melanie Cross issued the gag order two weeks ago, ordering investigators, lawyers and possible witnesses not to comment publicly on the case.

Several media outlets have challenged that order, including 11Alive News and sister station 13WMAZ.

Judge Cross wrote that publicity about the case may endanger defendant Ryan Duke's right to a fair trial, but some legal experts argue that's unnecessary and that the judge has other tools to protect the defendant.

Tara Grinstead's family has also opposed the gag order, saying after an 11-year-wait, they deserve more information on the case.

Duke is charged with killing Grinstead, an Irwin County High School teacher, in October 2005 and concealing her body. A second man, Bo Dukes, is charged with helping him dispose of the body.

That hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Irwin County Superior Court.

