Jury finds Wimbush parents guilty on 2nd-degree child cruelty charges

The Gwinnett County jury found Recardo and Therian Wimbush guilty on some of the second-degree child cruelty charges against them, but not guilty on the first-degree offenses they faced.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Gwinnett County jury found Recardo and Therian Wimbush guilty on the second-degree child cruelty charges against them, but not guilty on the first-degree offenses they faced.

The parents of 10 children were accused of locking their oldest son, now 16, in a basement for two years in deplorable conditions and withholding medical treatment from another son, now 10 years old, with abdominal skin cancer.

“It was emotional for all of us. The pain that those children went through was more than any of us should have to go through. Those children are affected for the rest of their life, no matter what care comes now,” Bill Rice, the jury foreman, said.

The Gwinnett County jury found Recardo and Therian Wimbush guilty on some of the second-degree child cruelty charges against them, but not guilty on the first-degree offenses they faced.

MORE | Verdict watch, trial recap

The jury found Therian not guilty on counts: one, two, five and six; and found guilty on three, four and seven. The jury found Recardo not guilty one, two, five and six; and, like Therian, was found guilty on three, four and seven.

Count 1-

Cruelty to children, first degree: Maliciously caused… cruel and excessive mental pain by confining child in a room for months without sufficient mental stimulation and social interaction.

Count 2-

Cruelty to children, first degree: Maliciously caused… cruel and excessive physical pain by failing to provide physical exercise.

GUILTY | Count 3-

Cruelty to children, second degree: Criminally negligence… caused cruel and excessive mental pain by confining child in a room for months without sufficient mental stimulation and social interaction.

GUILTY | Count 4-

Cruelty to children, second degree: Criminally negligence… caused cruel and excessive physical pain by failing to provide physical exercise.

Count 5-

Cruelty to children, first degree: Willfully deprived child of necessary sustenance, to vitamin D, to the extent that the child’s health was jeopardized.

Count 6-

Cruelty to children, first degree: Maliciously caused… cruel and excessive physical and mental pain by failing to seek medical care for abdominal skin cancer.

GUILTY | Count 7-

Cruelty to children, second degree: Criminal negligence… caused cruel and excessive physical and mental pain by failing to seek medical care for abdominal skin cancer.

Throughout the short-lived trial, it’s been a question of right and wrong pertaining to capital punishment, religious freedom, abuse and parenting. When it came down to it, the jury had to decide whether or not there was malice.

“It was difficult, we were fighting most of the time between first and second degree. Half of us wanted to do first degree,” Rice said. “The word malice is a tough decision to make, so eventually we ended on second degree.”

The word malice, he continued, does not mean that they knew exactly what was going to happen. The word malice only meant that they knew what they were doing was wrong, and that there were going to be consequences, he explained.

“The fact that she took that lightbulb out of the closet and left that boy in the dark, the fact that she put a pee jar in that room... told me that she was not going to be in there for another day or week, that this was going to be the routine for a very long time,” Rice said regarding the jury’s consideration when deciding the parents’ guilt.

RELATED | Verdict watch: Are parents guilty of abuse?

In less than a week, the jury was selected, opening statements and testimony were heard and closing arguments closed out the trial—with the two defendants, Therian and Recardo Wimbush, representing themselves.

The Gwinnett County jury found Recardo and Therian Wimbush guilty on some of the second-degree child cruelty charges against them, but not guilty on the first-degree offenses they faced.

Police charged the couple after discovering their then-13-year-old son had been imprisoned in their Buford, Ga., home—after DFCS received an anonymous tip on June 15, 2014.

Case workers went to the home and found the teenager confined to a small room that was locked from the outside. Inside the room was a box spring, mattress and a large plastic jar, which was used a toilet.

According to witness testimony, the teen had not showered and his nails were long and jagged. He had a rash and was Vitamin D deficient.

Photos | Verdict reached for Wimbush trial



He and his nine younger siblings were placed in DFCS' care.

Police said the parents—who were arrested in 2005 on simple battery charges, according to Gwinnett County Jail records—complained the boy had tried repeatedly to run away from home.

Recardo played football at Georgia Tech from 1999-2002. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2003, and played in the pre-season.

The jury consisted of eight women and six men and two alternates; eight Caucasians, five African Americans and one Indian. Their ages range from 20 to approximately 70.

They spent just over four hours deliberating on Thursday before breaking for the night and resumed Friday morning. They came to Judge Deborah Fluker, asking if they had to agree on all the charges. The judge instructed them to re-read the charges instructions and return to deliberations.

The Gwinnett County jury found Recardo and Therian Wimbush guilty on some of the second-degree child cruelty charges against them, but not guilty on the first-degree offenses they faced.



The jury returned to the courtroom with a verdict just before noon on Friday.

“I felt like they knew there was going to be some kind of consequence for locking that boy in the closet for 18 months,” Rice said.

But they jury is leaving that up to the judge.

The couple faces as little as one year behind bars, or as much as 30 years.

Sentencing will be Monday morning at 9 a.m.

LIVE | Updates from the courtroom

11Alive is not naming any of the children because they are considered alleged victims.

(© 2017 WXIA)