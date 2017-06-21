Jury indicts man accused of shooting attorney in crosswalk, stabbing 2 others

Raylon Browning

ATLANTA -- A Fulton County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of shooting an Atlanta attorney in a Midtown crosswalk and attacking two others with a knife.

Back in April, police said 39-year-old Raylon Browning shot Trinh Huynh multiple times in the back of the head as she walked across Peachtree Street early one Monday morning.

Surveillance video captured Browning running away from the scene, which helped police identify him and ultimately arrest him. He was taken into custody wearing the same clothes seen in surveillance video after the shooting.

When police ran a background check on Browning, they found that he was also wanted for stabbing two workers at a construction site not far from where Huynh was killed.

On Wednesday, a jury indicted Browning and formally charged him with Murder, Felony Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Huynh's death. He was also charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Battery and Simple Battery for the alleged knife attack.

At the time, police did not know whether Browning targeted Huynh in the attack, nor did they have a motive in the shooting. Investigators said Browning did know his stabbing victims.

