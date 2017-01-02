Justin Ross Harris Valdosta Booking Photo (Photo: Miller, Jessie)

Now donning a shaved head, Justin Ross-Harris has begun his life sentence at the Valdosta State Prison, according to the Department of Corrections website for the state of Georgia.

Harris was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 after a jury found him guilty on all counts in the murder of his 22-month-old son Cooper Harris.

A jury determined that Harris intentionally left his toddler son in a hot SUV to die. Cooper died after spending about seven hours in the SUV on June 18, 2014.

A timeline of events on June 18, 2014 confirmed that around 9 a.m., Ross Harris and his 22-month-old son Cooper ate breakfast at the Chick-Fil-A on Cumberland Parkway in Cobb County.

After eating breakfast, Harris placed Cooper into a rear-facing car seat, but did not take his son to daycare. Instead, Cooper is left in the car as Harris heads to work at The Home Depot around 9:30 a.m.

Harris said, as he was driving home from work, he noticed his son was in the back seat, and pulled over at the Akers Mill Square shopping center on Cobb Parkway, where Harris tried to perform CPR on the boy, according to a witness, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris was sentenced to life without parole.

According to the Department of Corrections website for the state of Georgia, Harris will serve his sentence at the Valdosta State Prison which consists of 10 General Population units with 500 beds, six Mental Health units with 264 beds, 25 Isolation beds plus 12 Acute Care Unit beds and four Crisis Stabilization Unit beds. The Annex contains 554 General Population beds. Of those beds, 100 are designated as Residential Substance Abuse Center beds.

The site also states that the facility houses a Special Management Unit (SMU), a C.E.R.T. Team, Tactical Squad and a Canine Unit.

Click here to view full coverage from the Justin Ross Harris case.