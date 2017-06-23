'K9s for Law' hopes to put more police dogs on patrol

They are trained to sniff out drugs, guns, bombs; help find a missing person; even keep their two-legged partner safe.

Sure, you may know the value of a K9 officer, but did you know the four-legged patrolman comes at a hefty price?

“On average it’s between 12.5 and 15 thousand dollars,” said Sydney Lee, founder of K9s for Law.

Lee is a dog lover. Doing her own research, she called 65 law agencies in Georgia and found only 13 of them had a K9 officer.

Many of the police dogs like Belgian Malinois and Czech Shepherds are shipped from overseas. Add that cost to the cost of training the dog, and price tag increases fast. It's a cost many police departments can’t afford. So, Lee launched a non-profit called K9s for Law.

“I almost think of us as a middle man. We have departments in need that want to put more dogs out there. They can fill out an application with us. We work with a vendor out of North Carolina. Once we approve an application, we grant the money specifically to the vendor and from there the department and the vendor work together to find the best dog suited for their needs and to also do the 6 to 9 months of training.”

She said a K9 officer is often shared between different police agencies. “If Canton needs a K9 dog and one of theirs is not on duty they will actually call around to other cities like Roswell and if they are available.”

