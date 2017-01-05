BREAKING: Plane down near Cobb Co. airfield

KENNESAW, Ga. -- 11Alive has confirmed that a plane crashed in Cobb County.

The plane went down near McCollum Field in Kennesaw around 5 p.m.

Cobb County officials said the plane went down in a wooded area near the airport. There was only one person on the aircraft, the pilot, and he suffered "minor or superficial" injuries Cobb County police spokesperson Sgt. Dana Pierce said.

Details are still limited but we will continue to update this story as more becomes available.

