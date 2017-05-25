Kennesaw police take man into custody after lengthy standoff

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Police confirm that a man has been taken into custody after a lengthy standoff, Thursday.

Police said the man allegedly pulled a gun on his roommates at a home in the 3300 block of Jiles Road. As of 9:50 p.m., officials said they were negotiating with the man to have him leave the home and had SWAT officers were on standby.

It wasn't until around midnight that he was taken into custody without incident. During the incident, authorities temporarily closed Jiles Road between Lone Oak Trail and Legacy Park Boulevard and advised residents in the area to stay indoors during their investigation.

