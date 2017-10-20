Killing without hesitation: 30 alleged 'Nine Trey' gangsters, associates indicted

THNIKSTOCK

ATLANTA - Federal agents have arrested 17 members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang on RICO conspiracy and charges from an Oct. 12, 2017, indictment.

A total of 30 gang members and associates have been indicted by an Oct. 12, 2017 grand jury.

“The alleged crimes relate to drug distribution in the Atlanta area and acts of violence perpetrated largely against the gang’s own members. Shockingly, the Nine Trey Gangsters, in this case, appear willing to kill someone or to commit violence over the smallest perceived slight,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak. “Thanks to the hard work of federal and local law enforcement officials, these individuals will now face prosecution for their alleged crimes.”

Many of the alleged gang members have long rap sheets. Some of them are in prison right now.

According to prosecutors, the defendants committed murder, robbery, extortion, firearm crimes, drug trafficking, obstruction of justice and other crimes on behalf of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

Agents had been watching the suspects since 2013.

“The federal grand jury indictment and the resulting arrests sweeps made by the FBI and its many law enforcement partners stem from an intensive and exhausting FBI led Safe Streets Gang Task Force effort to remove these violent gang members, collectively known as Nine Trey Gangsters, from our streets,” said David J. LeValley, special agent in charge with the FBI's Atlanta field office.

According to USA Today, the Nine Trey Gangsters were founded in 1993, the same year the United Blood Nation was established at Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City. Prior to the establishment of the UBN, the Bloods were formed in Los Angeles, California, in the early 1970s after several small street gangs banded together to protect themselves from their rivals, the Crips.

The RICO conspiracy charge names the following alleged Nine Trey Gangster members as defendants:

Gordon “QB” Evans, 36, of Atlanta

Patrick “Zoe” Caple, 52, of Atlanta

Gary “G-Stacks” Sartor, 33, of Atlanta

Tyrone “Tight-Eye” Clark, 36, of Marietta, Ga.

Joseph “Joe Blow” Riley, III, 33, of Atlanta

Khajavious “KJ” Mitchell, 23, of Atlanta

Tashied “Row” Reed, 24, of Atlanta

Michael “MJ” Jackson, 23, of Clayton County, Ga.

Brandon “B5” Asberry, 28, of Atlanta

Jimmy “Lil Jimmy” Rosser, 25, of Atlanta

Kierra “Erra” Maheia, 26, of Atlanta

Cetera-Bowles “Bella” Griffin, 28, of Atlanta

Alfonzo “Offset” Nalls, 29, of Atlanta

Raekwon “B-Ray” Williams, 20, of Atlanta

In addition to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy the indictment alleges multiple counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering against the following alleged Nine Trey Gangster members: Evans, Caple, Sartor, Clark, Riley, Mitchell, Tashied Reed, Jackson Asberry, Rosser, Bowles-Griffin, Nalls, Williams, Westly “Owon” Shivers of Atlanta and Wajzim “Wazi” Reed, 23, of Atlanta.

The indictment also alleges a drug trafficking conspiracy that includes trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications and heroin against alleged Nine Trey Gangster members including Evans, Caple, Sartor, Clark, Riley, Jackson, Asberry, Rosser, Bowles-Griffin, Williams as well as Tashied Reed, Marcus “Double M” Russell, 26, of Jesup, Georgia, Calmetrius Dawkins, 22, of Atlanta, J’mon Hawkins, 21, of Atlanta and Earl Smiley, 27, of Greeneville, South Carolina.

The following alleged gang associates were also named: Linnie Andrews, 34, of Atlanta, Adrian Ansley, 27, of Bethlehem, Georgia, Fred Arceneaux, 58, of Bonaire, Georgia, Erick Balcazar, 34, of Marietta, Georgia, Sheena Brown, 32, of Marietta, Georgia, Tremaine “Paperwork” Garrison, 35, of Marietta, Georgia, Cedrick “Ced” Hill, 25, of Marietta, Georgia, Monique Preston, 30, of Marietta, Georgia, Demario “Lil Yo” Ridley, 23, of Atlanta and Travis “T-Raw” Todd of Atlanta, Ga.

Maheia and Mitchell are charged with maintaining a drug premises that the gang used as a base to conduct their illegal activities. Mitchell and Williams are also charged with possessing firearms during their drug trafficking activity.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Atlanta's Safe Streets Gang Task Force, composed of members from various metro Atlanta police and law enforcement agencies.

© 2017 WXIA-TV