Ga. Tech astronaut Shane Kimbrough on spacewalk at ISS

Watch the live spacewalk with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet at the International Space Station today.

Kimbrough, a Smyrna native, is commander of the International Space Station for Expedition 50.

The West Point and Georgia Tech grad launched from Kazakhstan in October, and will be on board the ISS until March.

Kimbrough and Pesquet are on a spacewalk, working on a power upgrade for the space station, some 210 miles above earth, in an orbiting lab that moves at 17,000 mph.

