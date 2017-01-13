Ga. Tech astronaut Shane Kimbrough on spacewalk at ISS

Watch the live spacewalk with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet at the International Space Station today.
Kimbrough, a Smyrna native, is commander of the International Space Station for Expedition 50.
The West Point and Georgia Tech grad launched from Kazakhstan in October, and will be on board the ISS until March.
Watch | Rocket carrying crew of 3 blasts off for ISS
Kimbrough and Pesquet are on a spacewalk, working on a power upgrade for the space station, some 210 miles above earth, in an orbiting lab that moves at 17,000 mph.
Photos | Ga. Tech astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Expedition 49
Photos | Ga. Tech alum Shane Kimbrough launches to ISS
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs