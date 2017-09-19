Delivery driver returns fire after armed robbery attempt in northeast Atlanta

Stephen Boissy / 11Alive

ATLANTA -- A delivery driver and a robbery suspect are both recovering after an attempted robbery that turned into a shootout.

Atlanta police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mellrich Avenue and Wisteria Way - the northeastern edge of the Kirkwood neighborhood. Police said it all started when a delivery driver bringing Chinese food to someone in the area was stopped by two women. Then, two men also approached.

At some point, the delivery driver was shot in the back. However, he also returned fire hitting one of the suspects in the leg. That suspect was later arrested.

However, police are still looking for the two women and one of the men involved. Police haven't released many details but did say that they believe robbery was the motive.

Both the driver and the alleged suspect are expected to survive their injuries.

