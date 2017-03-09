Man shot in chest, killed in Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta

(Photo: Pete Smith/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police confirm that a man is dead after a shooting in northeast Atlanta, Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hardee Street at Edgewood Court Apartments - a complex in the Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta.

Details are still very limited, but an Atlanta police spokesperson did confirm that the victim died after being shot in the chest. Check back for updates as they become available.

